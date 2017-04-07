Last gasp try denies the Green and Whites a first win in three

Horsham just missed out in their mid-table clash as they suffered a 19-17 defeat in London 2 South East against Deal & Betteshanger.

Green and Whites head coach Nick Stocker felt it was a lethargic showing from his side in a match they could have won.

He said: “It was one of those games we didn’t get out of second gear, it was a disappointing result as we certainly had the capacity to win.

“They are a tough team to beat away from home and it was a frustrating day on the field.”

The game started in chaotic fashion with Horsham’s Jonny Whiting receiving an early yellow card. However Horsham didn’t let this deter them with Joe Wilde scoring under the posts moments later.

Horsham continued to push on and soon afterwards George Palmer touched down in the corner to make it 12-0 after 19 minutes. Horsham were looking increasingly impressive, even though the team had many personnel changes.

However, Deal soon began to announce themselves, scoring a try of their own after good carries by the forwards around the breakdown, but sill trailed 12-7 at the break.

Soon after the break, Deal turned over a scrum and their winger scored a run away try to put Deal into the lead for the first time in the game.

Horsham thought they had won the game when Canice Gonzague scored after a good attacking build-up. But Deal weren’t finished and scored a converted try in the dying embers of the game to snatch the win by two points.

There’s plenty for Horsham to be excited about, with nine members of the side being under-23 it gives real hope for the future with Stocker adding: “With a lot of young players coming through you start to see the potential for the team, we want to continue to progress and start challenging for honours.”