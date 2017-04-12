TABLE TENNIS: Horsham Blades win four out of four in British League

Horsham Blades finished their Senior British League campaign off in style with four wins in their last four matches in Southampton.

They trounced Ashford 10-0, beat Reading based club OLOP 8-2, overwhelmed local rivals Horsham Spinners 9-1 and convincingly beat third-placed Woodford Wells 8-2.

Outstanding performances by Swedish players Emil Ohlsson (7/8) and Gustav Fahlen (7/8) combined with great displays by home-grown players George Hazell (7/8) and Ryszard Pelc (6/8) to bring a second-placed finish in National Division B4.

Hazell ended the campaign very consistently by winning 25 out of 27 matches during the season, losing only to Brighton’s England No.51 Mark Scutts deuce in the third and Hungarian Zoltan Hosszu.

Foresters finished fourth in the same division, having beaten OLOP 6-4, Horsham Spinners 8-2, drawn 5-5 with Ashford but losing 7-3 to champions Brighton.

Foresters’ Swedish player Emad Valayati won 6/8, Mark Collins won 4/8 and Lewis Mayhew won 4/4.