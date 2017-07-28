Renault driver Palmer has burnt his ‘unlucky pants’ in bid to end poor Formula One run

Renault Formula One driver Jolyon Palmer has set fire to his ‘unlucky underpants’ as he looks to take his first points of the season in Hungary this weekend.

The luckless Briton was sidelined in his home grand prix at Silverstone at the start of the month by a hydraulic problem on the formation lap after qualifying a promising 11th.

The 26-year-old, from Southwater, has yet to score a point in 10 races this season, missing out narrowly after finishing 11th three times in his last five starts.

In his maiden season in Formula One last year, he scored just one point and there have been rumours of an uncertain future.

But the local driver has taken to torching his underwear in a bid to turn his season round.

Palmer said: “I have burnt the unlucky underpants, so they are now out of the way.

“I’m not superstitious, but you have to say this run of bad luck has to end.”

On the Hungary grand prix, Palmer added: “It’s difficult to overtake there and it’s important to find a good rhythm. It’s fun to drive a lap, it’s usually good for racing, so hopefully I can have a change of luck and finally get some points.

Renault’s F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul has moved quickly to dismiss rumours that Palmer could be replaced by the team midway through the season after putting no points on the board. Speaking to motorsport.com, he said: “I made it clear to everyone that there was absolutely nothing true in that, and I told that to Jo directly.”