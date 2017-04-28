Magical London Marathon show sees Turner finish as top over-50

Horsham Blue Star Harrier runner Elspeth Turner ran a personal best time of 2 hrs 57 mins and 52 secs in the London Marathon on Sunday.

That saw her win the over-50 age-group category and be the first Sussex female runner home.

Mass Runners at 1 mile Point . The Virgin Money London Marathon, 23rd April 2017.

Along with 40,000 other runners, Turner took advantage of perfect running conditions to run the 26.2-mile route around the city of London.

The former Scottish international cross-country runner has taken up marathon running in the past few years and in her seventh marathon, she finally cracked the three-hour barrier she was hoping for.

Her marathon CV also includes Brighton, Yeovil, Cologne, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Turner, who coaches at Blue Star Harriers, said: “The amazing crowds lining the whole 26-mile route definitely made the difference in helping me run such a good race. I have never experienced such support for such a long way – it was unforgettable day.”

