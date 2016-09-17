Horsham Jogger Heneghan paces to second in Tilgate Forest five mile

The latest rounds of Sussex’s premier athletics competitions took place last weekend.

The West Sussex Fun Run League moved to Tilgate Forest in Crawley for a five mile trail race.

This approximately five mile course starts and finishes close to K2 Leisure Centre and is run on tracks and paths through the woods of Tilgate.

Despite a depleted line up, the Joggers managed to finish 11th out of the 18 teams with Dean Heneghan leading them home in second overall in 30min 08sec.

He was followed by Lucinda Potten in 37-14 and Miranda Huisman in 41-57.

Other times: Dave Dawson 45.38, Martin Thomas 47.13, Dave Evans 51.14, Vikki Stevens 53.54, Viv Underhill 53.54, Fiona Clifton 54.16, Jenny Boyd 70.32.

In the Sussex Grand Prix’s latest event at the Hellingly 10k, Michelle Garrett finished third in her age group in 51-15.

Other times: John Willcox 44.49, Brian Frost 45.59, Jeff Colenso 46.57, Daniel Price 49.29.

Neil Boniface won the Bacchus half marathon at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking in a new course record of 1hr-14min-25sec.

