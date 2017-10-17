YMCA could rest players in Peter Bentley Cup clash with Bexhill

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland is aiming to give starts to reserve and under-21 players against division-lower Bexhill in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup tonight.

With a tough game away at Thatcham Town in the FA Vase on Saturday, Buckland doesn’t want to risk players who are carrying slight knocks.

He said: “We’ve got Bexhill tomorrow and we are going to rest quite a few of them.

“There are a few niggly problems and we’re going to rest them ahead of the Vase game on Saturday. I’ll give a few of the reserves and U21s an opportunity.”

However, Buckland is not taking the competition lightly and is confident that his side will continue their recent upturn in form.

He said: “I feel we’ve turned a bit of a corner. It’s the same group of lads with the same approach to a game and sometimes you just need things to go for you to turn a corner.

“We’ve got exciting times coming up now and there are real positive vibes.”

YM have also been drawn against Lewes in the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup, and the boss is looking forward to the away tie, which is due to be played on or before Wednesday 8 November.

Buckland added: “Lewes away is a lovely tie as far as I’m concerned. They are top of the Ryman Southern Division and on a good run so it’s all good stuff to look forward to.”