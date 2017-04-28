‘We have to be happy’

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has conceded he would have liked to finish higher in the league – but says they have to be happy with the season.

A final-day 1-0 defeat to Hythe Town in their last-ever ground-share match at Gorings Mead meant the Hornets finished in 16th place in the South Division of the Ryman League.

But having been promoted this year, the sole aim was always just survival, they survived that at a canter – in a season that has seen crippling injury problems and Horsham use 43 players.

Reflecting on the season, Di Paola said: “We have done quite well. It has been an all-right season to be fair when you look at it overall. I can sometimes be a bit critical and sometimes we have looked a bit toothless, but that has been the injuries.

“After the first two months we would have bitten your hand off with what we have achieved, but I would have liked to have finished a bit higher up the table. In the second half of the season, our form has been a lot better and probably top-ten form.

“Because of that, I would have liked to have finished 12th or 13th – that would have been amazing.

“We have a good points total and it just shows what a tight league this is – so many teams are within such closeness to each other.

“We have got to be happy with what we have done as we have had lots and lots of problems with injuries and other things, so we have to be relatively happy.”