Wasteful Broadbridge Heath rescue point at basement boys Hailsham Town

Broadbridge Heath had to fight back from 2-0 down at half-time to come away with a share of the points from their trip to bottom-of-the-table Hailsham Town on Saturday.

It was really a case of two points dropped as the Bears failed to capitalise on numerous chances created.

Hailsham V Broadbridge Heath 8/4/17 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-171004-205448008

Marcus Goldsmith’s free-kick from 30 yards was pushed over the bar by Michael Chester but for the next 30 minutes Heath dominated play.

Jamal Sultan went through on goal but the Hailsham keeper Sheldon Levett was off his line quickly to narrow the angle and Sultan hit the side netting. Minutes later Maxwell headed a Sandell corner just wide and Levett did well again to save Chris Copestake’s 25 yard pile-driver.

Ten minutes before the break, Jake Holmes went through on goal but again Sheldon was off his line quickly to palm away Holmes effort.

The hosts counter-attacked and Connor Townsend, 30 yards out and with his back to goal, took a touch, turned and hammered a right foot half-volley that flew past Chester.

Heath should have equalised almost immediately when a Dan Sandell free-kick from the right was headed wide by Maxwell at the far post.

With their next worthwhile attack the hosts made it 2-0 as Townsend again turned and scuffed his attempt but it was enough to wrongfoot Chester.

In stoppage time, a Jamie Robinson cross found Holmes unmarked at the far post but the Heath top-scorer put the ball high over the crossbar.

Steve Painter had to re-jig his team with Holmes coming off injured and Stuart Chester moving from centre-half to centre-forward.

Stuart Chester created a great opportunity for himself beating three defenders on the edge of the penalty area but then shooting narrowly over.

Maxwell reduced the deficit on 55 minutes when he got on the end of a Sandell free-kick and forced the ball over the goal-line from six yards.

Midway through the half Chester was unlucky with a right-foot shot that crashed against the post and the make-shift striker was then again denied this time by Levett.

With ten minutes remaining, Shaun Findlay was brought down in the penalty area, but Sultan stepped up to convert and bring the teams level.

Chester was then denied with a shot that was deflected wide of the goal and Jamie Robinson’s effort picked out the only defender on the line and the ball was cleared.

Painter said: “Having been 2-0 down at half-time I’m pleased we got something out of it but realistically we had enough chances to have won that game about 8-2. I don’t remember ever having seen a game when we created so many chances”.

Heath: M. Chester, Clark (Baker 75), Robinson, S. Chester, Maxwell, Sandell, Copestake Findlay, Sultan, Holmes (Sim 46), Beer (Fuller 80).