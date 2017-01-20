Sweeper keeper Carruthers gets hearts pumping at Loxwood

New Loxwood stopper Dave Carruthers has got his manager’s heart rate up at Plaistow Road.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has been praised by Mark Beard for his superb all-round displays after joining the club from AFC Varndeanians.

The former under-18 ISFA England squad member and Brighton youngster has been on Beard’s radar since he played with his son Sam and former player Tom Summerfield at the Albion.

And while the gloveman has made a promising start to life with the Magpies, Beard has revealed his keenness to play with his feet has given some nervy moments.

He said: “Dave has been unbelievable for us. He used to play with my Sam and Tom for years until he got released.

“It is like having another outfield player on the pitch. He loves to sweep things up and is a real passer of the ball.

“Even though he is a really good keeper, he could play out on the pitch for us, he is that good. He will take players on with Cruyff turns and beat them; it’s great although I am sure he will give me a few heart attacks with the way he plays.”

Loxwood host Wick on Saturday in the start of a run from which Beard is targeting maximum points.

He added: “We have Wick and then Hailsham and no disrespect to the teams we are playing, but there are a run of five games or so in January, February and March that we are expecting to pick up maximum points in.

“Then towards the end of the season we are facing your Haywards Heaths and Paghams and others that we would like to try to cause a few upsets in.”

For Saturday, Loxwood are missing the trio of Charlie Pitcher, Harry Bachelor and Tom Frankland, who are all suspended, along with Joel Colbran, who is on Sussex duty, and Cecil Jee, who is working.

Beard, however, is hopeful of making two new additions by the weekend, bringing back two former players.