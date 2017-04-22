Striker is top of Horsham’s summer shopping list with Dodd stricken

A new striker is top of Horsham’s shopping list this summer with fears still hanging over when Terry Dodd could be fit again.

The forward was ruled out for the season after a nasty knee injury he sustained in November, which still hasn’t been fully diagnosed.

SCFL Premier Division: Horsham v Arundel - Terry Dodd SUS-160225-150307002

Fears are it’s his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and that would mean a nine-month recovery after the operation, for which there could be a six-month wait.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has made no secret of their lack of a goalscorer this season and stressed he would have been strengthening the strike force no matter the outcome of stricken Dodd.

He said: “I would have been looking anyway. Last year after Evan Archibald left as he didn’t want to travel, we never replaced him. We went with Doddsy and brought in Charlie Pitcher as well.

“He was there as second to Terry or to play both at times, but that never worked out for whatever reason. We need to see who stays, but we need more firepower without a doubt.

“We have tricky wingers and pace, but not that real goalscorer and it’s crucial. I have always said you need that 20-goal a season man, three or four in double figures and a few chipping in with a few more - we have had plenty of goalscorers this season, but Darren Boswell was the first to make double figures on Monday.”

On Dodd, the Hornets boss added: “We are still waiting on clarification if it is his ACL, we think that’s the case, but we are still waiting on another specialist.

“Recovery after an operation could last nine months and then there could be a six-month wait for the operation, so it could be quite some time.

“I feel for him, he is self- employed as well. If it was me, I would get a loan and pay for it privately as if he was fit and firing quickly, he could earn the money back somewhere even if it isn’t with us!”

Some good news is that Adam Hunt has featured in the last two games and while having not made an appearance, Mark Knee has been on the bench.

They are all likely to miss Horsham’s final fixture of the season on Saturday - at home to Hythe Town - but Di Paola is targeting to get the duo and Tony Nwachukwu fully fit for next season.

He said: “I’ve been giving some of the lads a few minutes in the last games. Hunty has worked ever so hard so he deserves that, although he has tweaked his hamstring again where he has been out for so long.

“He really just needs a big pre-season now. Tony is the same, along with Mark Knee, we could have all three fit and firing next season.”