Loxwood sign experienced ex-Football League player Lovett

Loxwood have completed the impressive signing of experienced former Brentford and Crawley Town man Jay Lovett.

The versatile defender/midfielder has a wealth of experience in coaching and playing with his ex-local clubs including Lewes, Eastbourne Borough, Whitehawk and Horsham.

Work commitments have meant he cannot pledge his time to his current Ryman League Premier Division club Burgess Hill and Magpies boss Mark Beard has moved quickly to secure his services.

He said: “Most of all he will bring experience, he played Football League for years and years and has been in and around the Ryman Premier for years.

“He coaches himself and will be good for the young players. He’ll be good to have around the changing room and will bring a bit of quality as well.”

Loxwood, who lost 3-0 to Pagham in the Premier Division last night (report in Thursday’s West Sussex County Times, travel to Croydon on Saturday in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.

Beard added: “I have never been to Croydon before and had an easy game. We have got to be better than we were on Tuesday night.”

