Horsham on the lookout for next Jamie Vardy at trials

Horsham will be on the look-out for the next non-league superstar - maybe even the next Jamie Vardy - when they start pre-season training at the end of the month.

The England and Leicester City striker’s late rise from the semi-professional game has seen a surge in sides looking outside of the top tiers.

Sussex itself has found or produced a number of its own successful non-league players over the years that have stepped up to the professional game.

Omar Bugiel, Greg Luer, Ashley Nadesan, Brad House, Ben Williamson, Mickey Demetriou amongst others have all been a part of the local scene that have risen up the ladder in recent years.

And while Hornets’ boss Dominic Di Paola knows it is unlikely to unearth a future England striker, but if they can find a new gem for their Bostik League South Division campaign, he will be satisfied.

They will be casting their eyes over a handful of hopefuls, who have asked to attended pre-season training, which starts on June 29.

Di Paola said: “There are five or six that will be coming down to have a bit of a trial, three or four are young lads and a couple have asked to come along.

“A couple have played county league and some are young and some are older wanting to test themselves and I admire people with a bit of ambition.

“The first few sessions will be a bit heavy on numbers, but we will cut that down. We will have a look at them and some might become part of the squad and invited back and we will focus on a squad of 18.”

Di Paola revealed he is contacted often weekly through the season but players requesting trials, while the club also have requests come through.

He added: “Some are from Norway and places like that abroad that want to come over.

“It’s a bit of a needle in a haystack, but Worthing had one that sticks in the mind. They had a trial and found Ben Williamson, who is an excellent player that has gone on to play league football.

“Matt Briggs is another one at Dorking Wanderers, he moved down from Newcastle and has done well there and now lots of clubs are after him.

“Sometimes you might not find anyone any good, but you have got to keep an open mind as we have had a few come from nowhere before to do very well for us.”

In regards to more signings, the Hornets are still waiting on decisions from two more potential additions.