Horsham back in fit shape with Mobsby latest to join - but have potential striker set-back

Horsham have returned for pre-season training in good shape and added another versatile player to the ranks - but suffered a potential striker set-back.

Three session into training and the Hornets have returned looking fitter than usual and announced the signing of Dan Mobsby.

The former Three Bridges, Haywards Heath and Broadbridge Heath defender, that can play in midfield is the latest to commit for their Bostik League campaign.

A question mark does hang over the availability of George Gaskin, who has dual-signed with Horsham and former side Littlehampton. The striker, who has been at pre-season training, is expecting another child, so as a result may not be able to commit full-time to Dominic Di Paola’s side.

The manager said: “It is going to be a bit up and down with George as he has another kid on the way. He has got to get that football and family balance right and he has signed forms with both us and Littlehampton.

“I don’t know how much we will see of him at the moment. It’s useful to know now as we have got other players that can come into the role. It’s just something that can’t be helped.

“Dan’s dad played for the club. He is fully committed and really fit. He can play anywhere across the back as well as in midfield and has turned up with a great attitude.

“We have two or three come down that we will give a go on Saturday (v Kingstonian) and then there are a couple of others that are coming to have a look.

“There might be one or two more that come in before the season starts, but the nucleus is there. The boys have also come back in good shape and far fitter than last year, so we have got a bit of a head start there.”