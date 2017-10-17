Goal-shy Horsham encouraged to be 'more creative' in tough test at in-form Hastings United

Horsham are expecting a tough test away at Hastings United tonight and manager Dominic Di Paola is encouraging his side to be a bit more creative.

The goal-shy Hornets make the long trip to their Sussex rivals tonight for a Bostik League South Division clash, having not scored in their last three matches.



Improved displays in their last two have seen back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Carshalton Athletic and Ramsgate, all the while as Horsham tread their way through a difficult injury crisis.



Di Paola, who returns to face his former side at the Pilot Field, however, is expecting to again be able to field a similar side with players suited to their positions against a Hastings side on a three-game winning run.



Last-season's play-off semi-finalists had a torrid October with the disruption of then-boss Adam Hinshelwood unsettled by an approach from Worthing. With the ex-Brighton defender subsequently returning to Woodside Road, new boss Chris Agutter has steadied the ship at The U's.



Di Paola said: "In the last two games we have had a similar group of players and been relatively settled which will help a bit. It will be a tough game tonight, they are bang in form - won their last three, scored four and not conceded one.



"They really don't have a bad side. Sammy Adams, who is one of my favorite players, Kenny Pogue, who gets them going, Tom Vickers and Ollie Rowe at centre-half, the other centre-half Rhys Whyborne isn't bad either.



"They are not the same team they were last year, but are certainly still a good side. We need to go down there are impose ourselves on the game. We need to try and be a bit more creative after the last two games when we have been a bit conservative."



One player not involved tonight will be summer signing Darren Budd, who was released last week after informing the club he was not enjoying his football.



On the possibility of any new additions featuring tonight, Di Paola added: "We are trying to do the paperwork for one today and then trying to do another for Saturday, there may even be another two before Saturday. That will help and then I will have some decisions to make."