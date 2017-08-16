Fender treble helps Heath to biggest senior win and top of Premier Division table

Devon Fender hit a first-half hat-trick to help Broadbridge Heath to their biggest-ever win in senior football and send them top of the Premier Division.

It’s a total of nine goals and two clean sheets for the Bears in their opening two league games and they started in rampant fashion against Worthing United on Tuesday night - leading 6-0 at half-time.

Southern Combination League, Premier Division: Broadbridge Heath v Chichester City. Dean Wright battling. Pic Steve Robards SR1718818 SUS-170814-131232001

The performance was summed up by Heath chairman Keith Soane - a man who has been involved with the club for 48 years. He said: “This was the best first-half performance by a Heath team that I’ve ever seen, their movement off the ball and their work-rate was superb and they didn’t give a single ball away.”

Heath took a fortunate lead when a goal-line clearance rebounded off a defender into the goal. Tom Bold’s 50-yard pass then allowed Fender to sprint away from the halfway line and fire home.

Tim Martin then converted from six yards and on 20 minutes it was 4-0 as Jamie Robinson crossed for Fender, who netted from close range.

Dean Wright then played the ball in from the right and Martin stretched and just about got a toe on the ball to steer it home. In time added, Fender completed his hat-trick by bundling the ball over the line to make it 6-0 at the break.

Southern Combination League, Premier Division: Broadbridge Heath v Chichester City.Scott Weller. Pic Steve Robards SR1718839 SUS-170814-131255001

The home side made changes and came out far more defensively, but that didn’t stop Heath making it 7-0 in the 51st minute when a Piers McDermott free kick hit a defender for another own goal.

Further chances saw McDermott hit the post and a Wright goal disallowed for an off-the-ball infringement.

Heath made an excellent start with a 2-0 home win over Chichester City in the Premier Division as Wright and Fender, on his debut, netted the goals.

Heath: M.Chester, Findlay, Robinson, Attwater, Maxwell (Sim 50), Bold, Weller (McDermott 28), Parson, Martin (McNab 65), Fender, Wright.