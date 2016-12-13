Beard says there's no pressure on his Loxwood side in RUR Cup clash with Pagham

Loxwood are two games away from the RUR Cup final as they face Pagham tonight.

Having seen off Steyning Town and Saltdean United to get this far, there is every chance the Magpies could be lining up in the final of this competition.

Having been beaten by first place Haywards Heath Town and second place Shoreham in consecutive weeks, Loxwood boss Mark Beard is well aware of the problems third placed Pagham can pose.

"Between them, Shoreham and Haywards Heath they are the best three teams in the league.

"We've played everyone now and between those three it'll be them that goes on to win the league.

"After seeing them beat Worthing 6-1, they're organised so we know they are going to be tough. They'll be aggressive and they've got quality up front and are solid at the back."

The Magpies boss also belives that to contain a potent attacking force that they will need to be a defensive awareness from his side.

"It's another one of those where we have to be solid at the back and not make any mistakes on the counter. We should have players back by then but we're still nowhere near."

n recent weeks Loxwood have been struggling with a long injury list, and this was evident in their game at the weekend against Shoreham.

The Magpies may have lost 4-0 away from home but the Magpies remained competitive throughout, just not taking the chances that were put in front of them. Beard believes that their recent dip in form is attributed to this.

"We've got so many injuries at the moment that it's been a joke. I've had 12 fit senior player and I even put myself on the bench, it's just been so unfortunate. We've been competing but we've just been unlucky".

Although Beard would love to lead his side out for a cup final, he remains realistic, very much believing his side to be massive underdogs for this encounter. "There's no pressure on us to win, no pressure on the boys. Pagham are expected to win not just the league but the cup as well. There's no pressure on the boys, we've just got to make sure we remember our responsibilites on the pitch and try and get a win out of it. It'll be fantastic for the club. We'd massively love to win it."