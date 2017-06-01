Crawley Town's home attendance shows increase for first time since 2013/14 season

Crawley Town have announced last season's attendances at the Checkatrade Stadium showed an increase for the first time since the 2013/14 season.

The Reds' average crowd in League Two went up by 4 per cent from 2,405 in 2015-16 to 2,492 last season.

Operations Director Kelly Derham told the club's website: “It is only a modest rise, but we are pleased that there was an increase in our average home attendance last season.

“The EFL, through the Family Excellence award which we won for the first time since 2013, recognised the work we have done to improve our matchday experience, with cheaper tickets for families and young fans and the opening of the Devils’ Den.

“We know there is a lot of hard work to do and like all clubs so much depends on performances on the field. But it is an exciting time with a new management team of Harry Kewell and Warren Feeney in place for next season.

“If their enthusiasm and hard work is replicated on the pitch I’m confident we will have a successful season and can attract more supporters to the Checkatrade Stadium.”

