Baldock’s fine contribution rewarded with new three-year Albion deal

Striker Sam Baldock’s fine contribution to Premier League-bound Brighton & Hove Albion has seen him rewarded with a new three-year deal.

With the 28-year-old’s contract set to expire at the end of next season, he has penned a deal with will keep him with the Seagulls until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Baldock netted 20 goals in 88 appearance since joining the club in August 2014 under then boss Sami Hyypia.

Twelve of those goals came last season as Albion were promoted to the top flight of English football.

Albion boss Chris Hughton said: “We are delighted that Sam has agreed a new deal with us. He has been a key member of the squad since he arrived at the club and this new contract is recognition of his contribution over the last couple of seasons.

“He’s also a great professional and a good character in the dressing room, so we are pleased he will be with us for the next few seasons.”

Baldock added: “As soon as the club made noises that they wanted to extend my contract it was always in my head that this is where I want to be.

“Last season was probably the pinnacle of my career, and I hope now we can establish ourselves in the Premier League and continue to improve together.”