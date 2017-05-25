Knockaert in the running for Championship fans' player of the season

Winger Anthony Knockaert is in the running for another award - and needs the help of Albion fans to win.

The 25-year-old has been nominated for the Championship PFA fans’ player of the season award after scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists as the Seagulls were promoted into the Premier League.

Knockaert has already won the Sky Bet Championship and Albion player of the season awards respectively, and was named in both the EFL and PFA Championship teams of the season.

The Frenchman faces competition for the prize from Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United), Yann Kermorgant (Reading), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) and Tammy Abraham (Bristol City).

The shortlist was chosen by a panel, which includes Sky Sports pundits Paul Merson and Peter Beagrie, Mike Riley - general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials, and Malcolm Clarke - chairman of the Football Supporters' Federation.

Albion fans can cast their vote for Knockaert here until 7pm today. The winner will be announced at 10am tomorrow.

