Knockaert feels Albion have grown after a 'shy start'

Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert feels the side have grown into life in the Premier League after making what he called a 'shy start'.

The Seagulls picked up just one point from their opening three matches but are now on a four-game unbeaten run and sit eighth in the table with 15 points from 11 matches.

Knockaert set up Glenn Murray for Albion's winner at Swansea in their last match and said: "We've settled well. It was a bit of a shy start I would say but the first win against West Brom was big for confidence and showed we can win games in this league.

"Now we know what we need to do to win games and we'll keep on trying to do good things."

With the club in the top half after promotion last season, Knockaert was asked if he was surprised by Albion's start.

He said: "Not at all, we've got a lot of quality and we are a tough team to play against.

"Teams when they play against us maybe thought it would be a easy game but everyone can see now we are a tough team to beat.

"Maybe teams will give us a bit more respect that maybe they didn't give us in the first few games after we came up from the Championship.

"Now we've shown we are a tough team to play against and we've got results as well which is really good for us."