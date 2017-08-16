Izquierdo granted work permit

Have your say

Winger Jose Izquierdo has been granted a work permit to join Albion.

The Columbian winger is now set to join the Seagulls for a club record fee, subject to international clearance.

Albion confirmed today that the FA has granted a work permit for Izquierdo's move from Club Brugge. The 25-year-old had already agreed personal terms and passed a medical.

He has been capped twice by Columbia and scored once.

