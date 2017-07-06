Ex-Liverpool star Harry Kewell’s first Crawley Town match in aid of Young Epilepsy

Former Australia international Harry Kewell takes charge of his first game as head coach of League Two side Crawley Town this Saturday, August 8.

The Reds face East Grinstead Town in a pre-season friendly, to raise money for Lingfield-based national charity Young Epilepsy.

This friendly is inspired by eight-year-old Ellison, the stepson of East Grinstead’s manager Matt Longhurst.

Ellison has epilepsy and asked the club to raise money for a cause close to his heart, as a great way to kick-off the new football season.

Ellison, who lives in Dartford in Kent, said: “I want to help other children, like me, with epilepsy, to show them there are other people with the same condition and that it’s okay.

“I have chosen Young Epilepsy as a charity to help raise awareness.

"I've needed help and I want to make sure everyone else who needs it, can get it also. It makes me feel good being helpful to other children like me.

“I can't wait to be mascot for East Grinstead, with my sister Cerise, and help raise lots of money and awareness for Young Epilepsy.”

Kewell is best known for playing left wing for the likes of Liverpool and Leeds United.

He represented Australia 56 times and played in two World Cups. He will be the first Australian to coach a professional English first team.

Harry Kewell says: “I’m very proud that my first game as Crawley Town’s head coach will help support such a brilliant cause.

"Epilepsy is a hidden condition and Young Epilepsy do a great job in helping create a world that enables young people like Ellison to thrive.”

Director of fundraising and external relations at Young Epilepsy Vicki Kennedy said: “This football match is a tremendous opportunity to unite two teams in tackling epilepsy.

Ellison is an inspiring young man and we are grateful to him for sharing his story and inspiring other young people who live with the condition.

This sends a powerful message and I’m delighted he’s chosen Young Epilepsy to fundraise for.”

Interested in attending, please contact John Price at Young Epilepsy (details below) or Crawley Town’s Alex Stedman on 01293 410 000 or 07564 731195, and alexstedman@crawleytownfc.com.