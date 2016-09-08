West Indies captain Brathwaite on hand to congratulate champions Slinfold

Slinfold were crowned Sussex League Divison 4 champions on Saturday and congratulated by West Indian Carlos Brathwaite.

The Barbadian-born T20 captain was the guest of honour at Lyons Road as Slinfold picked up the four points they needed to seal the crown.

DM16139690a.jpg Cricket:, Slinfold (batting) v West Chiltington and Thakeham. Joshua Reeves. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-160309-190335008

They were pushed all the way by local rivals West Chiltington & Thakeham, but eventually secured a seven-run victory.

Their visitors had arranged for Brathwaite to attend the game as a surprise for their promoted hosts and he was able to see them lift the title.

Slinfold captain Guy Thorne has praised a ‘special bond in the team’ that has led to such a successful season.

He said: “It was an entertaining way to end the season, and to finish with a win at home in front of the village was something really special.

“We knew we only needed four points for the championship, but to win the game in the fashion we did truly showed the character of the group, and shows how hard we’ve worked all season. It was a day we will always remember.

“All in all, it’s been a really hard-fought and enjoyable season. It’s been a tough league this year as the table shows, but we have been the most consistent.”

