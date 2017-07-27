Roffey skipper Davies calls on winning run as he can’t see title rivals slipping up

Roffey skipper Matt Davies knows his side have to win every game for the rest of the season because he believes East Grinstead will not lose any of their remaining fixtures.

Davies was left frustrated at the weekend after the Premier Division match against title rivals East Grinstead and the T20 Cup semi-final with Horsham could not be completed because of rain.

The league abandonment meant both Roffey and East Grinstead received ten points, leaving the reigning champions one point ahead of their nearest rivals.

Davies said: “Obviously it’s frustrating to have both games rained off this weekend, as they were both important games in both competitions and ones we felt we could win.

“It’s difficult to analyse the games with so little cricket being played.

“Both us and EG have a lot of cricket left to play this season, I think we have to go into every game trying to win because I can’t really see them slipping up.”

Grinstead found themselves in a good position on Saturday before the heavens opened.

They were 127-3 from 35.2 overs before umpires Matthew French and John Gray called an end to proceedings.

Will Adkin hit 35 and Fynn Hudson-Prentice was 50 not out.

Ben Manenti (2-51) and Rohit Jagota (1-17) were Roffey’s wicket takers.

Roffey face bottom-of-the-table Ansty on Saturday as they look to stay top of the Premier Division while East Grinstead travel to Brighton.

But Davies will not be looking out for Grinstead’s progress during the game.

He said: “Saturday’s game against Ansty is another big game for us, we can’t worry about Grinstead and just have to focus on winning our game.”