Poyser’s maiden half century well-timed to inspire Steyning

Steyning captain David Kennett says that Bart Poyser’s first 50 for the club could not have happened at a better time, as Steyning beat Hasting & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI by 87 runs away from home in Division 4.

Batting at five Poyser was part of two key partnerships of 51, with Gary Hunt (22), and 55, with Ed Lamb, as the batsman made 59.

Hastings Priory II v Steyning cricket action - Ed Lamb batting for Steyning SUS-170618-115622002

That came after Steyning were reduced to 66-3 with 21 from Hywel Jones and 22 from Ollie Collins.

Lamb top scored for Steyning with 62, including eight fours and a six, as Steyning recovered to finish with a total of 251-6.

Kennet said: “We lost the toss but were very happy to bat first as the pitch looked a good one.

“Lots of people got starts but we lost wickets regularly but Bart and Ed were exceptional in the middle order.

“It was Bart’s first 50 for the first team and he came at great time. His and Ed’s partnership really pushed us up to what we thought was a good score.”

After setting a decent total, the Steyning bowlers then set about restricting the run rate for Hastings & St Leonards, picking key wickets as the opposition batsman failed to make an impression.

Jones and Isaac Tidely both impressed with their effective bowling, finishing with figures of 3-44 and 3-21 respectively.

Having post 39-3 they collapsed to 104-7 and then 164 all out in the 39th over.

Alfie Lloyd Dyke (38) and Alex Coyle (36) were the main contributors for Hastings with the bat, before Jack Stapley put on a late 39 not out.

Kennet added: “The bowlers bowled really well keeping the pressure on and with the run rate increasing we knew we would pick up wickets.

“Hywel was brilliant with the new ball and backed up by Isaac in the middle overs.”

Steyning take on Findon at home this Saturday and Kennett said: “We have a tough game and we will be heading in to the match full of confidence”.