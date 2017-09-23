Nash leads Sussex stars at Slinfold’s charity six-a-side

Chris Nash led a number of Sussex stars as they took to the field at Lyons Road for a charity six-a-side tournament organised by Slinfold.

The event on Saturday- held as part of former Tanbridge House School pupil Nash’s testimonial year with the county - has been heralded as a great success.

Slinfold Cricket Club put on a six-a-side tournament to mark Sussex player Chris Nash's testimonial year. Chris Nash. Pic Steve Robards SR1723023 SUS-170918-110037001

That is despite the bad weather and the standard of cricket was excellent with AJ Walter’s Ball Busters - Chris Plaister, Mike Norris, George Magnus, Dan Smith and Jack Sizzey-Carter - beating Rathbones Renegades in the final to take the title.

Other sponsors teams competing on the day were from Two Hopes CC, Father Abrahams CC and two from home club Slinfold.

The tournament was competitive but played in an excellent spirit and there were many mighty blows struck throughout the day.

One player on show was ex-England rugby international and now CEO of Sussex, Rob Andrew, who showed great skill with bat and ball.

Slinfold Cricket Club put on a six-a-side tournament to mark Sussex player Chris Nash's testimonial year. Jack Haynes bowling to Sean Beegan. Pic Steve Robards SR1722955 SUS-170918-105912001

He was one of the final lbw victims of club umpire Derek Adams who bowed out on the day after over 20 years standing for the club.

Sussex’s Jofra Archer, Stiaan van Zyl, Delray Rawlins, Phil Salt and Harry Finch all played and were split up amongst the teams.

Slinfold hope to have raised around £2,000 for Nash’s testimonial fund which is supporting the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity and the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

Slinfold’s Ben Overton said: “All the Sussex boys were brilliant all day and joined in the spirit of the event.

“As a club we were honoured to put on a successful event like this to support cricket in the county and one of our home grown players. It’s very important that we do our bit for the benefit of the game in Sussex.

“For a club of our size this is a significant contribution to make and underlines all the hard work we put in to make Slinfold CC successful.”

Nash added: “It was great work from everyone at Slinfold, the lads had a great time and it was really good fun.”