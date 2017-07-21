Holders Horsham set for local derby with Roffey in T20 semi-final showdown

Holders Horsham are keen to defend their Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup crown against fierce rivals Roffey as the two sides bid for a place in this year’s final.

The town’s top sides will face off in the semi-final clash at Horsham’s Cricketfield Road in the big-hitting last four clash on Sunday.

In their bid to retain the trophy, Horsham have overcome Brighton & Hove, Three Bridges and Cuckfield.

Roffey have picked up wins against Ansty, Billingshurst, and East Grinstead as they look to better their semi-final performance in last year’s competition.

The winners of this tie will face Preston Nomads or Hastings & St Leonards Priory in the final.

Horsham skipper Michael Thornely said: “It’s our trophy to retain. Roffey are going to have to play well to beat us at our place.

“They’ve got a very good winning formula at their ground against us but they’re going to have to come and take it off of us if they want to progress.

“We’ve got the first XI and second XI both in semi-finals so the club is focussed on getting both teams to finals day which would be an amazing achievement for the club.

“That’ll be driving the boys’ motivation so it’s going to be a great day of cricket on Sunday.”

Roffey captain Matt Davies added: “It’s a weekend to look forward to, everyone is really excited and we will be training hard this week.

“It’s always nice to beat Horsham and we will go into the game wanting to win, but we know they are good side.”