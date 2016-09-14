Search

County Championship: Barbadian Cummins leads Worcestershire to thrilling victory at Hove

Chris Jordan hit 50 off 80 balls. Picture by Phil Westlake SUS-160206-083801001

Miguel Cummins bowled Worcestershire to a thrilling victory by 11 runs over Sussex at Hove after claiming 12 wickets in the match.

