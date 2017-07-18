Bridges 2nd ensure Slinfold suffer back-to-back defeats for first time this season

Slinfold suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season as they were beaten by 48-runs by Three Bridges 2nd on Saturday.

The Lyons Road outfit remain second in Division 4, but have fallen 50-points behind leaders Goring with the defeat.

The loss came in a low-scoring game as Bridges - who chased down 300 the previous weekend - lost the toss and were inserted by the home side.

Opener Ian Church (26), Josh Prentice (13) and Jack Biden (18) were the only notable scored of the top order as Richard Harris (3-30) and Akeem Jordan (4-40) took some early wickets.

A match-winning 67 from Sohail Shah, along with 18 from Arran Brown and 13 from Tahir Liaqat helped boost Bridges to 169 all out.

In reply, Slinfold had a disastrous start as only Jordan (ten) from the top five of the order made double figures.

Oliver Brown (4-22) proved the top tormentor with the ball with Slinfold captain Tom Filby (12) and Imran Shah (48) were the only others to make double figures. That left them all out for 121 in 32.5 overs.

Filby said: “Akeem picked up the opening wicket with a blinding catch from Luke Dunning at short leg, best catch of the season so far.

“We only really started to make inroads when Richard Harris came on. He got his reward picking up three quick wickets and it looked like he might go through them.

“Unfortunately for us the Three Bridges skipper had other plans and batted well to get them up to a decent score in difficult batting conditions.

“Imran Shah was his reliable self with the ball and added another couple of wickets to his impressive tally for the season.

“In the end I think 169 was about par. We certainly wouldn’t have wanted to be chasing anymore than that on a pitch that favoured the bowlers.

“We needed a solid start and unfortunately we didn’t get one. We then proceeded to lose wickets at regular intervals and it was only Imran Shah that provided any real resistance with an entertaining 48.

“It was a very disappointing batting display and we’ll need to improve immediately if we are to start winning again.”

Slinfold host Stirlands on Saturday.