Crawley Town to play second pre-season friendly at Oakwood

Crawley Town will play their second pre-season friendly of the summer tonight (Tuesday) when they make the short trip to take on Oakwood.

The game has been arranged as part of Reds' agreement to base their training at Oakwood's Tinsley Lane ground.

Last season Reds beat their Southern Combination League rivals 10-0.

Reds head coach Harry Kewell sees this as another chance for players to build up their match fitness.

Tonight Crawley will actually play two matches of 60 minutes long against Mark Gilbert's side, kicking-off at 7pm and around 8pm.

This is to allow The Crawley boss the chance to give a decent amount of game-time to as many of his players as possible.

Kewell said: "It's 100 percent a great opportunity for me and it's an hour, 60 minutes each way, so it's perfect as it pumps up the boys that little bit more and yeah I'm really looking forward to that.

"You have to play games, you could have all the fitness in the world, but nothing takes away from match fitness. It's a completely different thing."

Under-16s are being allowed in for just £1 while concessions will pay £4 and adults £8.