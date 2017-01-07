LETTER: Winning teams at our hospital

I am sure that patients and visitors to Horsham Hospital would like to congratulate Sussex Community Foundation Trust facilities team on winning a national award for cleanness of their Community Hospitals across the county which includes Horsham Hospital.

In terms of cleaning Horsham Hospital it has been a challenging year with NHS Property Services, the owners and landlords of the hospital, carrying out major repairs and maintenance to the hospital roofs as well as a large refurbishment project of the therapies unit providing the new Muscular Skeletal Service (MSK) at the hospital.

There has also been very little in the way of disruption to patient services at the hospital during this work which must have taken a big effort by cleaners and other staff at the hospital to keep the hospital clean and running smoothly. So a big thank you to all involved.

The League of Friends held their annual Christmas Tree and Draw event in December where wards and departments were invited to decorate a tree on the theme of a Christmas Carol. The two main actors from Aladdin, Horsham’s panto, visited and help with the draw, there were a few stalls and coffee and mince pies on sale. The Crawley Millennium Band played Christmas music and a good time was had by all.

With such winning teams the hospital is now well placed to play its part in helping to bring services back closer to patients as visualised in the recently released Sustainable and Transformation Plans.

Lilian Bold

Sussex Community Foundation Trust (SCFT) Governor for Horsham, Hillside, Horsham

