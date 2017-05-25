LETTER: What future for school meals?

So, a party-political Manifesto states it will end free school dinners for all primary-aged children, except those who qualify for a means-tested free dinner (‘May’s school meals plan ‘to hit 900,000 poor children’’, The Observer, Sunday, May 21).

If the political party in question is elected after June 8, are we to expect a repeat of a decision made 18 years ago [1999], in West Sussex, in which the ruling political elite axed hot school meals to 60,000 primary-aged children, dismantled 242 school kitchens and made 550 dinner ladies redundant?

Richard W. Symonds

SCRAM Campaign for Hot School Meals and Playing Fields, Ifield Street, Ifield Village

