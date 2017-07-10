LETTER: Vital role in the military

This July, SSAFA - the UK’s oldest military charity is celebrating the centenary of women in our Armed Forces.

The charity, which has been supporting our troops and their families for over 130 years, was there for the first women serving and we’re still there for them now. This year, we are recognising the vital role that women have played in the military, during two World Wars and in more recent conflicts.

I have worked alongside some truly inspirational women in our Armed Forces and I am extremely proud of the work they do; we rely on their strength and courage to keep us safe every day and I am proud to be Ambassador of SSAFA which supports these women and their families.

SSAFA has branches working across Sussex that are made up of volunteers and provide practical and emotional support those currently serving, veterans who have settled in the area and their families.

Dame Vera Lynn

Ambassador of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, St Dunstan’s Hill, London EC3R 8AD

