LETTER: Tory voters also dislike changes

I am surprised that Conservative district councillor Peter Burgess chooses to berate the Labour Party in a letter about the proposed new local bin collecting arrangements.

He may find that some who are usually Conservative voters dislike the proposed changes too. And if he bothers to think about such things, Councillor Burgess will know that it is a Conservative Government that is responsible for the totally inadequate resourcing of schools in West Sussex, to the extent that the quality of education received by local children is being put at serious risk. A large number of parents and teachers are very angry at this.

So Cllr Burgess despairs of the Labour Party. It isn’t the Labour Party that has cut funding for social care in England or is responsible for the reduction or withdrawal of many local bus services or is responsible for in-work poverty rising by over a million since 2010.

It is your party, Mr Burgess which is responsible. And I see you still believe that old chestnut about the Labour Party and the economy. As for bin reform, we shall see, if it goes ahead, whether ‘these changes will save you and me about £1 million per year’.

Tony Elder

Durrants Drive, Faygate

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.