LETTER: Thank you for charity support

On the morning of Saturday, 10th June 2017, a street collection on behalf of the West Chiltington Branch of the Children’s Society, a long-established national charity, raised £102.63 outside Nisa Local in Haglands Lane, West Chiltington, and £297.37 in Old Mill Square, Storrington.

Our thanks to our four collectors and to all who contributed to the very worthwhile total for the Society of £400.

No expenses have been deducted.

David Ellis

(Branch Chairman, collection promoter and HDC permit holder), Nightingales, West Chiltington

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.