LETTER: Red box at risk

I live in Cootes Avenue, Horsham and was very sad to learn that the iconic red phone box will soon be removed.

I read your article in the County Times with great interest. Such an historic red phone box which has been featured in many old movies.

I would like to express my concern at the removal of the red phone box.

Avril Norton

Cootes Avenue, Horsham

