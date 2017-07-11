LETTER: Rail solution

If running Southern Rail is handed over to the students and staff of Plumpton Agricultural College everyone will win.

Southern Managers and Unions will get more time to trade insults and us cattle will get herded by professionals who know that livestock health is important.

Jon Tucker

Lucastes Lane, Haywards Heath

