LETTER: Positive start to the New Year

After the lies, half-truths and distortions that characterised the EU Referendum campaign and the inflammatory and abusive comments from the US President Elect during 2016, let’s hope next year sees an improvement in behaviour.

In line with making New Year Resolutions, it would be good for the people of Horsham and District to be reassured that the conduct of those elected and appointed to run Horsham District Council adhere to the highest possible standards of probity and ethics, in marked contrast to that of some national and international politicians.

At the start of the New Year, it would therefore be reasonable to ask the Leader of the council and the Chief Executive to confirm that all elected members and staff have signed up to the HDC Code of Conduct. Also that elected members start the New Year with an up to date declaration of interests.

Additionally that the Leader of the council confirms, that if allegations are made against a member of the council or staff that in particular might have implications for public perception or the reputation of the council, that they would be fully investigated, appropriate disciplinary action taken and the results made public.

That would represent a very positive and appropriate start to the New Year and hopefully a new more open approach to governance locally.

L.N. Price

Smithbarn, Horsham

