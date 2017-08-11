Letter: NHS England ‘obsessed with targets’

I read with horror that Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG has been placed in Special Measures by NHS England - not because of allowing appalling medical services but because they are apparently £14.5 million in the red! How dare they!

We all know that Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG does its absolute best to provide a good medical service to everyone and it is excellent to know that both St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and the Pulborough Medical Group have been awarded an ‘Outstanding’ in recent CQC inspections.

This proves that the CCG does know how to prioritise spending on all the different medical services in this area and does not need NHS England to bully it into shape! How on earth the CCG is supposed to deliver the same quality of service with £14.5 million less to spend, beggars belief!

All medical staff in whichever establishment they are employed do a fantastic job in often very difficult and challenging circumstances and their dedication to duty should be recognised and celebrated.

NHS England seems to be ‘hung up’ on destroying any medical service that is deemed to be doing a good job, which should be widely condemned.

I guess NHS England has little compassion or understanding of the excellent work which people perform in medical establishments - it is just obsessed with meeting financial targets which have been set by some mandarins in their ivory towers.

Shame on you and the Conservative Government which is secretly driving through such short sighted cutbacks! It’s NHS England that needs to be in Special Measures, not Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG!

Christine Lindsay

Skeyne Drive, Pulborough