LETTER: New members are welcome

I was delighted to read that our friends in the Scouting movement is going through a period of growth, and now have the longest waiting list in their history. This is great news for those delivering youth work throughout the country.

The Boys’ Brigade (BB), the world’s first uniformed youth organisation and the movement from which the Scouts stemmed, is also working to grow its numbers via our ‘One for All’ campaign. Though new members have followed, there is still room for new members in many of our groups.

More at http://boys-brigade.org.uk/

Bill Stevenson

CEO, The Boys’ Brigade UK and Republic of Ireland, Felden Lodge, Hemel Hempstead

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.