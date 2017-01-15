LETTER: Magnificent help for charity

Can I please through your paper thank the wonderful people of Horsham and the surrounding area for so kindly contributing to the collection that took place after every performance of the Capitol’s pantomime that ended on New Year’s Eve.

The amount donated was £3,408.47 which is wonderful plus we can claim gift aid on that sum making a grand total of £4,260.58.

As a charity we have never been busier with many more telephone calls plus emails and texts along with callers to our premises in Denne Road.

We are grateful to Collyer’s students who have designed our Christmas cards for the last three years which we have been able to sell as part of the charity sale in Horsham Museum. Again thanks to the kind people who buy them.

Thank you to everyone for their magnificent help and support to us as a charity – we really do appreciate it.

Peter Gooch

Treasurer, Samaritans of Horsham and Crawley, Denne Road, Horsham

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.