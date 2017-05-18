LETTER: Lions serving the community

On Saturday, May 6 Horsham Lions Club members and their volunteers were out amongst the crowded streets of Horsham town centre collecting money to help those in need.

Despite the competition from numerous teams of Morris Dancers, we managed to raise, thanks to members of the Horsham communities generosity, a grand total of £181.71.

I would like to thank everyone who gave so generously and asked questions about what Horsham Lions were doing both within our local community and globally.

In addition, with the help of 19 local pubs and business, we have raised £1,643.98 with our Easter Egg Raffle. Once again I wish to thank all those pubs and businesses and their clients or customers who have been so generous, it is greatly appreciated.

I would also like to mention that 2017 is a very special year for our global organisation Lions Clubs International which has 1.4 million members in 208 countries. We are celebrating 100 years of serving our communities and as a result Lions Clubs throughout the world are undertaking special projects which not only help our local communities but those who are in need throughout the world.

Horsham Lions Club are no exception and will be announcing their own Centennial Project, which benefits our community in the next few months, so watch out for announcements.

This club has been serving the Horsham community for 54 years and wishes to continue this work, but we need new members to support the existing ones. If you want to put something back into your community, make some new friends and enjoy regular social events, then Horsham Lions is for you.

If you want to know more then please contact me by emailing me on tomosborne1947@gmail.com or visit our website on: www.horshamlions.freeuk.com’.

I look forward to hearing from you all in the not too distant future.

Tom Osborne

President of Horsham Lions Club, Middleton Road, Horsham

