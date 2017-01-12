LETTER: Health impact report delayed

I refer to the planning application for an incinerator on the Warnham brick work site.

I was dismayed to find that the public consultation period lasts a little over a month including the Christmas holiday period and that plans are only available to view upon request, in person. I encourage any interested persons to make their concerns known to Horsham District Council before the 19th January.

I am deeply concerned that not enough research has yet been concluded regarding the toxins disseminated from existing incinerator plants elsewhere. The Health England sponsored report by Imperial College has yet again been delayed and the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of Health revealed in October that the project is now expected to be completed in ‘spring 2017’. Why so long I wonder?

In other studies toxic metals and other carcinogens have been proven to be found at least 3.5 miles from the site of the chimney. With the prevailing wind generally from the south-west in Sussex this puts any further A264 housing developments and primary school potentially at risk. Not only people with asthma and other respiratory issues might be affected, but potentially with heavy metals involved, our children’s development.

We are encouraged to recycle, yet the ash from the incinerator from industrial waste from other parts of the country would be trucked to and disposed of at the very landfill sites it was meant to replace.

More trucks on our already busy roads in addition to construction traffic?

I implore my fellow North Horsham residents to require our local planning department to put a hold on this planning application at least until the national report has been published and then demand a full risk assessment before the application is granted.

Should we really just roll over to big business and big government without any proven evidence of the potential impact to our health?

Ian Tandy

Blenheim Road, Horsham

