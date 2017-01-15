LETTER: Carol singers aid crisis appeal

Thank you to everyone that supported the Carol Singers at the Oxfam shop in the Carfax, Horsham, before Christmas.

We collected £77.82p and have donated it to Oxfam’s Refugee Crisis Appeal.

Oxfam is able to supply practical help with hygiene kits, toilets and clean water but also in the longer term psychological and legal support.

Gill Bence

South Grove, Horsham

