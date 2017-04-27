LETTER: Bunny waiting to be reunited

I have in my possession a lonely toy lop ear bunny who is white with pink ears and pink feet so I think she is a girl.

I found her at the junction of Holly Close with Beech Road on the ground near the Holly Close road sign.

As she looked lonely I took her home in case it rained. The next day I returned her to the road sign in a plastic bag with a note saying ‘Please take me home’, and guess what - nobody did !

So, I brought her home again and she is still living with my teddy bears but I am sure she would like to be reunited with the child who dropped her.

I will continue to look after bunny until someone claims her.

Bunny and I can be contacted on 01403 253940. I look forward to hearing from someone.

Carole Sorrell (Mrs)

Holly Close, Horsham

