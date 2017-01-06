LETTER: Bin changes to save £1m a year

It is always gratifying to see one’s name splashed across half a page in the County Times as the hierarchy of the Labour Party lecture and admonish me.

It probably proves I, and others, are actually doing something right.

Their secretary refers to the changes that are occurring in waste collection as the Acorn system progresses. When it was introduced, it was a far sighted and innovative initiative to reform the way in which trash was collected.

The collection of recyclables was made much easier; no time-consuming separation, just lob everything into one large bin. It was enormously successful.

So effective, that now most ordinary rubbish bins are rarely more than half full. Therefore, collection weekly is a waste of money. Coupled to this is the fact that the original specialised trucks have reached the end of their working life. New type rear loading vehicles have become much cheaper and more effective. These changes will save you and me about £1 million per year.

The new system is flexible and those who have large families or have special needs will be considered, plus the system will be constantly monitored. A win/win situation.

I do despair of the Labour Party. They treat us as if they were superior beings and feel that if only we did as they say, every day would be the first day of spring and soon the land would be flowing with milk and honey. This from a party that have wrecked the UK’s economy at least three times in my life time and produced such brilliant leaders as Corbyn, Brown, Blair and if you go back far enough Stafford Cripps.

I have to stress these are my own personal views, but sorry Mr Chapman, you are talking a load of garbage. In the meantime, everybody, have a happy New Year.

Peter Burgess

(Con) Horsham district councillor for Holbrook West, Chart Way, Horsham

