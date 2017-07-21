Your news: Walking down by the riverside

Paddington Bear was the star of the show as he helped to start almost 250 walkers of all ages on Saturday’s 13-mile Riverside Walk.

The famous bear is the mascot of Action Medical Research and walkers had been asked to donate to the North Parade-based charity. Money raised is now known to be around £1,500 and will go to help fund medical research to beat diseases that devastate the lives of many children.

Horsham Riverside Walk. Pic Steve Robards SR1716279 SUS-170717-133345001

Community Fundraiser for Action Katia King said: “We were absolutely delighted to be chosen as this year’s charity to benefit from the Riverside Walk, especially as Horsham is our home town! On behalf of Action I’d like to thank the Horsham Town Community Partnership (HTCP) for organising this family event and also everyone who donated their time, energy and funds so generously.”

Many children (and some adults) shared cuddles with Paddington who was helping to raise funds for Action Medical Research, his favourite UK charity. A Treasure Hunt kept smaller children on their toes looking for clues, with a medal awarded at the end.

The first refreshment break at Chesworth Farm supplied cold drinks and an opportunity to freshen up although temperatures were not too hot. During the lunch stop at Warnham Nature Reserve, a small band kept walkers entertained and many took the opportunity of sitting in the shade provided by the large tents of the 1st Roffey Scout Group. The third stop for refreshment was at New House Farm café where many enjoyed a piece of cake and a drink.

Any tired walkers were returned to their cars from points shown in the event programme, by a free minibus supplied by Horsham District Community Transport.

Horsham Riverside Walk. Pic Steve Robards SR1716275 SUS-170717-133333001

Jane Apostolou, chair of the organisers, HTCP, commented on the good humour and energy of all the participants, even at the end of the day and thanked all the volunteers and helpers for making it such a success. “We are looking forward to seeing the entries for the photographic competition. The winner’s pictures will be displayed in the library during the week of August 5,” she added.

Horsham Riverside Walk. Pic Steve Robards SR1716253 SUS-170717-133244001

Horsham Riverside Walk. Pic Steve Robards SR1716248 SUS-170717-133233001

Horsham Riverside Walk. Amy Gant with Paddington. Pic Steve Robards SR1716244 SUS-170717-133221001