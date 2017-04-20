Wheelbarrows, a toilet and a winter jacket - items found dumped by side of the road

Oil drums, wheelbarrows, and a toilet were just some of the items collected when a team of volunteers carried out a roadside litter pick this month.

Chris Westbrook contacted the County Times to describe the work, carried out by a team of 20 volunteers from Rudgwick and Ellens Green.

“We collected from the verges of the B2128 from the Kings Head pub in Rudgwick all the way to the outskirts of Cranleigh, and along the full length of Furzen Lane,” he said.

“We collected everything from old wheelbarrows, a complete toilet, a winter jacket, drums of oil, many car parts, tyres, and hundreds upon hundreds of lager cans, plastic water bottles, and energy drinks etc, and most of the area was litter picked last year!

“Is there anyone in Cranleigh, Oakwood Hill, Forrest Green, or Ockley who would like to link up with us for a litter pick next year?”

He added: “The A281 from Rudgwick to Horsham is in a terrible state: one wonders whether Horsham District Council would be able to litter pick this road, as it it really is too dangerous for the general public to undertake.”