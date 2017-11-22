‘Water leak’ shuts down Horsham traffic lights

A set of traffic lights have been out of action for the past few weeks due to a ‘water leak’.

Concerns have been raised by many road users about the set of lights at the entrance to the Hop Oast rubbish tip.

West Sussex County Council said a leak in the area had caused electrical wires to short-circuit, breaking the lights.

A spokesman said: “The traffic lights at the exit of the Park and Ride/Household Waste Recycling site on the B2237 approach to Horsham town centre are currently out of action due to a water leak causing an electrical short-circuit in the equipment. “Unfortunately, we are unable to safely repair the lights until the cause of the leak has been identified and the water flow is stopped.”

In a statement Southern Water said: “In August this year we were alerted by West Sussex County Council to a potential leak on the B2237. We deployed our specialist leakage team immediately.

“We have carried out thorough investigations at the site and found our assets to be working fine. We will continue to support the council to investigate all potential sources of the leak.”