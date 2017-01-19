Warning over ‘aggressive’ fox on the prowl

Residents in a Sussex village are being warned to be on the lookout for an ‘aggressive’ fox.

The animal has been spotted on several occasions in Storrington and the police and RSPCA have been alerted.

A number of complaints about the fox have been made to Storrington and Sullington Parish Council who have called on the National Fox Welfare Society for help.

The society sent out a team to hunt for the animal last night and they are expected to patrol the village again tonight.

So far, residents have reported seeing the animal around Storrington Memorial Pond, the village recreation ground and local library car park.

Meanwhile, the parish council is warning residents not to approach any foxes and not to feed them.